Stoddard County Sheriff Apprehends Suspect in Elderly Woman's Death

On a cold November day in 2023, a heartbreaking incident unfolded in Stoddard County, Missouri, where an elderly woman, Nadine Teeters, 83, was found deceased. Now, just over two months later, the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a 59-year-old man, Jerry Wayne Teeters, as the primary suspect in connection to the death of Nadine.

Apprehension and Charges

The man, Jerry Teeters, was arrested and charged with elder abuse. This followed an extensive investigation carried out by the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The charges were presented by the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's office in a detailed statement.

According to the statement, it was found that Jerry Teeters failed to notify medical authorities about the severe bruising and injuries sustained by Nadine, thereby leading to escalated charges against him.

Autopsy Results and Legal Proceedings

The coroner initiated an autopsy following the discovery of the deceased victim, the results of which were disclosed on a recent Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The autopsy results further fortified the charges against Jerry Teeters, and he remains in custody at present.

While Jerry Teeters faces a class A misdemeanor charge of elder abuse, he is held in jail with the bond set at $25,000. As per the latest updates, the investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing.