Crime

Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer

John Horton Jr., a resident of Raytown, Missouri, finds himself facing serious criminal charges following an incident involving an explosive device and a local police officer. The unsettling event unfurled on the night of January 5, when Horton nonchalantly approached a police officer stationed in a parked vehicle and struck up a conversation. The conversation took a dark turn when Horton placed a peculiar cylindrical object on the vehicle’s bumper, the object in question being wrapped in plastic with a distinct red fuse poking out.

A Bomb on a Bumper

According to the details released by the authorities, Horton went on to admit to the officer that the object was, in fact, a bomb. He then calmly retreated from the scene, leaving the officer with the potential explosive. The Raytown Police promptly arrested Horton, and the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb Squad Unit was immediately summoned to the scene.

The Bomb Squad Unit Takes Over

The Bomb Squad Unit, known for their expertise in dealing with explosive devices, confirmed the worst fears – the object was indeed a viable explosive device. The squad successfully defused the bomb, averting a potential disaster. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face, even during seemingly routine interactions.

Charges and Consequences

As a result of his actions, Horton now faces charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of an explosive weapon. The prosecutors, considering the severity of the charges and the potential harm that could have been caused, have recommended a hefty bond of $250,000 for Horton in the wake of his arrest.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

