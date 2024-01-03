Missouri Man Arrested for Trespass and Property Damage on New Year’s Day

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a 25-year-old man named Ameal Sturgeon from Kirksville, Missouri was arrested after a harrowing incident in Memphis, Missouri. The charges against him include first-degree trespass and second-degree property damage.

Intoxicated Incursion

The incident unfolded around 3 a.m., when Sturgeon, reportedly under the influence of alcohol or a substance, attempted to force his way into a woman’s home. The woman, who had an intermittent relationship with the accused, found Sturgeon passed out in her backyard shed after he had returned from Kirksville.

Concerned about his exposure to the biting cold, the woman attempted to help Sturgeon. However, she was met with aggressive growls and strange behavior from him, prompting her to ask him to leave her property.

Escalating Aggression

Sturgeon’s response to the woman’s demand was far from compliance. He started beating on her front door and broke a window, injuring his hand in the process. His actions and demeanor led the woman to report the incident to the police.

Arrest and Hospitalization

Upon arrival, a deputy found Sturgeon still at the scene. Despite the officer’s orders to leave, Sturgeon refused to comply and was subsequently arrested. Due to his hand injury from the broken window, he was taken to the Scotland County Hospital for treatment.

Officers at the scene observed signs of intoxication or influence of a substance in Sturgeon’s behavior. Following his treatment at the hospital, Sturgeon was released from custody and provided with a court date, marking the next chapter in this unsettling New Year’s Day incident.