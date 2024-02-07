Missouri Man Arrested for Animal Abuse and Harassment: A Pattern of Troubling Behavior

James Lee Aborn, a 72-year-old man from Ava, Missouri, finds himself in the grips of the law once again. Last week, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) apprehended him on a slew of charges including first-degree harassment, animal abuse, and sexual misconduct. The arrest followed a disturbing incident involving a neighbor's dog found dead from a gunshot wound.

Advertisment

The Dog Incident: A Tragic Loss

The deceased dog, a beloved pet of a local woman, was discovered beneath her porch. The dog owner reported that she had let her two dogs out, and when only one returned, she initiated a search. The unfortunate discovery of the dead dog led to a quick escalation of the situation, and the DCSO was alerted.

A neighbor claimed to have heard a gunshot emanating from the direction of Aborn's residence around the time the dogs were let out. When questioned, Aborn and his wife denied any involvement in the dog's death. However, Aborn later confessed to discharging a firearm upon seeing the dog on his property, fueling suspicions of his role in the tragic incident.

Advertisment

Other Allegations: A History of Harassment

The DCSO disclosed that this wasn't the first time Aborn had been reported for troubling behavior. Other neighbors had lodged complaints against him, detailing instances of harassment. One such allegation involved Aborn reportedly insulting a neighbor while indecently exposing himself.

A Checkered Past: A Sequel to Legal Troubles

Aborn is no stranger to legal wrangling. He was previously charged with second-degree murder in 2017 but was found not guilty. Despite the gravity of his current charges, he has posted bond and awaits his day in court.