Missouri Duo Sentenced in Federal Court for Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracy

In a significant development in a methamphetamine distribution case, Matthew Gunnar White, a 32-year-old man from Fulton, Missouri, and Krista Huddleston, a 30-year-old woman from Florence, Missouri, were handed down their sentences by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark. White, who was attributed responsibility for distributing approximately 5.69 kilograms of the drug, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. Huddleston received a sentence of two and a half years, also without parole. Both had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

A Dramatic Chase and Apprehension

The sentencing traces back to a high-octane incident on December 6, 2021. White, a passenger in a car driven by Huddleston, attempted to evade law enforcement by tossing bags of methamphetamine out of the vehicle during a chase. The pursuit culminated when the vehicle veered off-road into a field and was subsequently disabled by a deputy. Both White and Huddleston were subsequently apprehended. Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement found methamphetamine residue on White's clothes and the drug scattered inside the car.

Seizure of Drugs and Past Convictions

Law enforcement was able to recover a total of 107 grams of methamphetamine in baggies, both from the car and the field where the chase ended. Further, sealed canned goods containers hiding the drug were also recovered, bringing the total recovered amount to approximately 1.5 kilograms. White's criminal history, including a prior felony drug conviction and violent crimes, played a role in his sentencing.

Co-Defendant Also Sentenced

Another participant in the conspiracy, Christopher James Breaux, a 39-year-old man from Mexico, Missouri, had already been sentenced on September 7, 2023. Breaux received an 18-year sentence in federal prison without parole, having pleaded guilty to his part in the drug-trafficking operation. The sentencing of White and Huddleston marks a significant milestone in this multi-person, multi-year drug trafficking case.