Mississippi Teen Kadarius Smith Dies After Police Cruiser Incident, Family Seeks Justice

Seventeen-year-old Kadarius Smith's tragic death last week, after being run over by a Leland police cruiser, has left his family in profound grief and seeking answers. Attorney Ben Crump, representing the teen's mother, Kaychia Calvert, announced the devastating incident, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and justice in the light of such a horrific event.

The Incident Unfolds

Early on March 21, Kadarius Smith's life was abruptly ended in an encounter that has since sparked widespread controversy and mourning. Following a dispute at a local residence, police were called, leading to a fatal chase that resulted in Smith being hit from behind by a police cruiser. Disturbingly, the impact left tire marks on the teen's back, a detail confirmed by a nurse to the victim's sister. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Smith succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family to grapple with a future devoid of his presence.

Investigation and Responses

In the aftermath, the Leland Police Department has placed the involved officer on paid leave, with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation taking over the case. However, the family's attorney, Ben Crump, has criticized the handling of the case, accusing authorities of attempting to minimize the incident's gravity. Meanwhile, city attorney Josh Bogen described the event as an unfortunate accident, a characterization that has done little to quell the growing demand for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Community and Family Reeling

Kadarius Smith's untimely death has not only cast a spotlight on the actions of the Leland Police Department but has also underscored the profound loss felt by his family. Described as smart, outspoken, and independent, Smith had aspirations of moving to Georgia and entering the real estate industry after graduation. His mother's heart-wrenching account of the milestones she will never witness serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of such tragedies. As the investigation continues, the community and advocates alike await answers, hoping for measures that will prevent future incidents of this nature.

The incident has left an indelible mark on the family and the community, sparking a broader conversation about police conduct and accountability. As the investigations proceed, there's a collective hope for transparency and justice, reflecting the widespread desire to ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals in encounters with law enforcement.