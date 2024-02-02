Mississippi Prison Gang Leader Receives 20-Year Sentence

In a significant blow to organized crime within Mississippi's prison system, Allen Posey, a 49-year-old leader of the Simon City Royals, a notorious prison gang, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy.

Unraveling the Web of Crime

A resident of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, Posey played a key role in directing the gang's criminal activities, which included ordering the killings of rival gang leaders, large-scale drug trafficking, and money laundering. His conviction forms part of a broader crackdown on the gang, known for its illicit operations within the Mississippi Department of Corrections and beyond.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, during Posey's sentencing, described the gang as a 'diabolical organization'. In addition to his prison term, Posey's sentence also includes five years of supervised release.

Parallel Convictions Reveal Deep-Rooted Corruption

In a case closely related to Posey's, Dillon Heffker, a 33-year-old gang member hailing from New Orleans, received a 35-year prison sentence for charges similar to Posey's. Heffker's charges included the stabbing death of a fellow gang member and involvement in drug trafficking.

The convictions handed down to Posey and Heffker are part of nearly 50 recent prosecutions aimed at dismantling the Simon City Royals. The gang's activities had resulted in a surge of violence within Mississippi's prisons.

A Strike Against Organized Crime

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to using every available resource to prosecute those responsible for such violent crimes. The sentencing of Posey and Heffker represents a significant stride in this ongoing fight against organized crime within the prison system.