Mississippi Men Plead Guilty to Bank Fraud and Identity Theft, Facing 32 Years in Prison

In the heart of Jackson, Mississippi, a saga of deception and fraud has unfolded. Ronald Gardner, 51, and Anthony Craig Myrick, 45, have both admitted their role in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme, a crime that has sent tremors through the local community.

Duo's Deceptive Scheme

The duo's plot was a meticulously planned operation. In September 2022, they opened an account at BankPlus, exploiting the identity of an unknowing individual. Their modus operandi was to deposit several counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks across various BankPlus branches in the Jackson area. They would then swiftly withdraw the funds before the bank could detect the fraudulent nature of the checks.

Gardner's Role in the Fraud

Gardner, more than just an accomplice, admitted to being the mastermind behind the production of the counterfeit checks. Adding another level of fraud to their scheme, he forged a false identification card, using another individual's personal information. This blatant disregard for the law and the rights of others has left many in the community shocked and outraged.

Legal Consequences

In August 2023, a federal grand jury indicted both Gardner and Myrick. Myrick entered his guilty plea in October 2023, while Gardner followed suit recently. Now, they await their fates. Myrick's sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024, and Gardner is set to hear his sentence on May 2, 2024. Given the nature and severity of their crimes, they each face a potential maximum sentence of 32 years in prison.

This case serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of bank fraud and identity theft, crimes that not only harm individuals but also undermine the integrity of financial institutions and the public's trust in them.