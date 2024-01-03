en English
Crime

Missing Woman’s Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Missing Woman's Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

The estranged husband of missing woman, Ciera Breland, Xavier Breland, is now also missing after failing to attend a court hearing in Hamilton County, Indiana, on an unrelated gun charge. A re-arrest warrant has been issued in his name as law enforcement intensifies efforts to determine his whereabouts. This recent turn of events adds another layer of complexity to the already baffling case of Ciera’s disappearance.

Disappearance of Ciera Breland

Ciera Breland has been missing since February 24, 2022. The last known footage of her was captured by surveillance cameras outside her mother-in-law’s home in Georgia. Despite her estranged husband’s legal troubles, there is currently no evidence linking him to Ciera’s disappearance, nor is there any indication that she returned to Indiana with him.

FBI Involvement and Unanswered Questions

The FBI is now involved in the search for the missing woman, although her body remains undiscovered. This, along with Xavier’s recent disappearance, has given rise to numerous unanswered questions. Ciera’s mother, Kelly Locklair, has publicly stated her belief that Ciera feared Xavier and had no intention of returning to Indiana with him. With both individuals now missing, the case has taken on an even more urgent tone.

Call for Public Assistance

The trial concerning Xavier’s gun charge has been postponed multiple times, and the law enforcement and Ciera’s family are now reaching out to the public for assistance. They are seeking any information that could help locate both Xavier and Ciera in the hope of shedding light on the puzzling circumstances surrounding their disappearances.

Crime
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

