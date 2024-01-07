Missing Woman’s Cellphone Found in Puget Sound: Investigation Intensifies

In a remarkable turn of events, the Pierce County Metro Dive Team has recovered the missing cellphone of Kassanndra Cantrell, a woman who has been missing for more than two days. The find was near Owen Beach, in the expansive waters of Puget Sound, providing a significant boost to the ongoing investigation.

Cellphone Trace Leads to Puget Sound

Investigators initiated a trace on Kassanndra’s cellphone, an essential step in the quest to locate her. The trace revealed that her phone was last in the vicinity of Puget Sound, specifically around Owen Beach in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park. Reacting swiftly, the Pierce County Metro Dive Team was dispatched to the area to conduct an underwater search.

Underwater Search and Recovery

An hour into the operation, the dive team made a crucial discovery. They found Kassanndra’s cellphone, identifiable by its sparkly case. The phone was then transferred to specialists with the aim of retrieving valuable data that could shed light on her disappearance. This data could include call records, text messages, and other digital traces that might guide investigators closer to Kassanndra.

The Mystery Number

In a parallel development, Marie Smith, examining Kassanndra’s phone records, stumbled upon frequent interactions with an unknown number. Intriguingly, this number’s last contact with Kassanndra’s phone coincided with the day she went missing. This discovery has significantly intensified the investigation, leading to further inquiries into this mysterious number and its potential connection to Kassanndra’s disappearance.

As the search for Kassanndra continues, her family, friends, and law enforcement hope that the recovery of her cellphone and the potential leads it may provide will bring them closer to finding her.