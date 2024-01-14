Missing Temple Ornaments Stir Controversy in Srikakulam

In a recent turn of events in Srikakulam, a grave complaint regarding the disappearance of ornaments from multiple temples has been filed with the Superintendent of Police (SP). The individual filing this complaint is none other than K Raja Srikanth, the president of Sri Vasavai Kanyaka Parameswari Vysya Welfare Association (SVKPVWA).

Locker Tampering at Temples

The SVKPVWA, which shares its locality with the Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Kasibugga area of Palasa town, was the first to notice the alarming situation. They discovered that the lockers, which traditionally hold the valuable gold and silver ornaments, had been tampered with. More concerning was the fact that the contents of these lockers were nowhere to be found.

Initial Police Refusal

In his quest for justice, Srikanth first attempted to file the complaint with the local Palasa police. However, in an unexpected response, his complaint was allegedly refused. Undeterred, Srikanth took the matter to a higher authority and approached SP G R Radhika directly to register his complaint.

Internal Disputes and Legal Complaints

The theft has also sparked internal disputes within the association’s leadership. In a parallel move, Srikanth lodged a complaint with the junior civil judge in Palasa, a case that still hangs in the balance. In his complaint, Srikanth has explicitly named P Udaya Sankara Rao and K Durga Prasad, suspecting their involvement in the theft. He has demanded the police to register a case against these individuals and work towards retrieving the stolen ornaments.