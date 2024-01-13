en English
Crime

Missing Teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair: Body Found, Two Arrested

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
In a significant development, a body believed to be that of missing teenager, Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, has been discovered at a Dairy Flat property, leading to two arrests and murder charges. Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of Waitemat CIB, speaking on the case, indicated that while formal identification awaits completion, all signs suggest that the remains are indeed that of Jayden, the 19-year-old who vanished from West Auckland on April 24, last year.

From a Missing Case to Homicide Inquiry

The disappearance of Jayden, last seen alive at Birdwood Reserve in Rnui three days prior to his reported missing, had triggered a police investigation. However, the inquiry took a sinister turn in August, transitioning into a homicide investigation. The primary lead was Jayden’s last known sighting, entering a 2022 black Toyota Hilux. The police investigation, marked by unwavering determination, was aided by public assistance, leading to significant breakthroughs.

Arrests and Charges

Two 26-year-old men have been apprehended and charged with Jayden’s murder. They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court soon. The possibility of further arrests remains on the table, indicating that the investigation is far from over, even though the search for Jayden has come to a tragic end.

Operation Violin and the Search

The Dairy Flat property where the body was found had previously been searched by the police in October as part of Operation Violin. Advanced technology such as ground scanning devices and the expertise of a body deposition expert were employed during this search. The recent discovery marks an end to the eight-month-long search for Jayden, offering some semblance of closure to his grieving family.

As the news broke, Detective Inspector McNeill expressed his sympathy for Jayden’s whnau and heartily commended the resolve of the investigation team in their relentless pursuit of truth and justice for Jayden. The team’s determination finally brings answers, albeit painful, to Jayden’s family.

0
Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

