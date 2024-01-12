Missing Springfield Boy, Tydus Vang, Found Safe

On the evening of January 11, an ordinary neighborhood in Springfield, Missouri was thrown into a state of collective concern and fear. The Springfield Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for 11-year-old Tydus Vang. The young boy was last seen around 7:40 p.m., leaving his home on the 4500 block of S. Graystone.

Who is Tydus Vang?

Described as being of Asian descent, standing 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, Tydus Vang has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen donned in a blue and white Nike hooded sweatshirt, a gray Nike shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. With the specifics of his attire in the public domain, the residents of Springfield, and indeed all who heard the news, were alert and vigilant.

A Call for Public Assistance

The Springfield Police Department did not disclose the reasons behind Tydus’s sudden and unexplained departure from home. The public was urged to step in and assist the law enforcement in their search. Contacting 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-862-7911 with any information on Tydus’s whereabouts was strongly encouraged.

A Relief Amidst the Tension

As the clock ticked on, the tension hung thick in the air. However, relief washed over when the police confirmed that Tydus Vang was found safely on January 12, just before 4:30 p.m. The whereabouts and condition of Tydus Vang after his brief disappearance remain undisclosed. The situation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.