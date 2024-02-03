Missing 8-Year-Old Found Safe in Seattle; Father's Whereabouts Unknown

An 8-year-old boy, missing since Thursday night, was found safe on Friday evening, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed. The boy had been reported missing by his father, Chanss Wicker, who himself is unaccounted for and was also reported missing when SPD officers failed to locate him.

Chanss Wicker, the boy's 30-year-old father is described as 5'5'' tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. The Washington State Patrol noted that both Wicker and his son are homeless and may have been staying in local encampments. The boy was last seen near Rainier Avenue South and 52nd Avenue South around 10 p.m. Thursday before he was found by the SPD.

Related Cases

This update comes alongside related news of a 14-year-old girl from Mount Vernon who was also reported missing but was found safe in Michigan. The cases, though unrelated, highlight the pressing issue of missing children and their eventual safe recovery.

While the boy's safe recovery brings a sigh of relief, the story remains incomplete in the absence of information regarding the boy's father, Chanss Wicker. The search for Wicker continues, leaving a lingering sense of concern amid the relief.