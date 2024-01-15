en English
Crime

Missing Lancaster County Child Found Safe in New Jersey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Missing Lancaster County Child Found Safe in New Jersey

In a hair-raising incident that unfolded in Pennsylvania, a 4-year-old child from Lancaster County was reported missing and subsequently found safe in New Jersey. The child had been taken by their biological father, Dennis Harris Jr., aged 32, from an Ephrata residence. The child had been under the custody of extended family members following a court decision.

A Frantic Search

The ordeal began on the afternoon of January 13, 2024, when the Ephrata Police Department investigated a report of a missing child from a residence on East Main Street. The child’s biological father, Dennis Harris Jr, had taken the child from their residence and disappeared, leading to a frantic search. The public was also alerted, and anyone with information was asked to call the police.

Child Found Safe

The extensive search, which involved the collaboration of multiple police departments, eventually led to the child being located safe and unharmed in Camden, New Jersey. The police departments from Monroe Township and Camden County played a crucial role in locating Harris and the child.

Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, Harris has been charged with interference with the custody of children and is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania for a preliminary hearing. The date for the hearing has not been scheduled yet. At the time of reporting, the court records did not list an attorney for Harris. The child, now safe, has been returned to the extended family members who had been granted custody by the court.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

