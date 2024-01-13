en English
Crime

Missing Colorado Children Found, Grandmother Arrested in Multi-State Search

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Missing Colorado Children Found, Grandmother Arrested in Multi-State Search

After a painstaking search spanning several months and five states, two missing Colorado children were discovered safe and sound. The children had been reported missing and endangered on May 30, 2023, and were believed to have been abducted by their grandmother, Jacqueline Ballard.

From Disappearance to Discovery

The exhaustive search was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service task force, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. The children were located in a residence in the Willow Heights neighborhood of Hotchkiss, Colorado, leading to the arrest of 67-year-old Jacqueline Ballard. The children were subsequently taken into protective custody.

The Investigation Process

The intensive investigation involved the issuance of a felony arrest warrant for Ballard, entry into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database, and comprehensive detective work across five states. Jacqueline Ballard was charged with violation of a custody order.

Legal Proceedings Commence

Along with her daughter Danielle Ballard, Jacqueline was booked into the Delta County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bonds. The women are scheduled to appear in court in Delta County. As per the latest Colorado court records, no charges have been filed in the cases yet.

The successful resolution of this case resulted from the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies and the will to bring the children home safely. The story serves as a reminder of the critical role of law enforcement in safeguarding our society.

0
Crime United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

