Missing City Power Substation Found Powering Local Hardware Store for a Decade

In a turn of events that reads more like a detective novel than a typical day in Lenasia South, authorities have uncovered a missing City Power mini substation, gone for a decade, clandestinely powering a local hardware store. This discovery not only sheds light on a long-unresolved mystery but also highlights the lengths to which individuals may go to tap into resources unlawfully. The operation, executed on February 15, 2024, unveiled not just the substation but also an electrical cable spanning 1km, collectively worth over R900,000, hidden at the back of the unsuspecting store.

The saga began with a seemingly routine request by a new business to connect to the local grid. This inquiry led to an astonishing discovery: the missing 11KV mini substation, branded with City Power's insignia, and a hefty length of cable, were installed and operational at the premises of a businessman in Lenasia South. It was a revelation that prompted immediate action from City Power, driven by reports that their property was being utilized without authorization at the hardware store in question.

A Decade in the Dark

The backstory of the mini substation, one of four procured by a local energy supplier, reads like a chronicle of loss and recovery. Its disappearance had lingered as an unsolved case, the equipment's absence creating a void in both the energy supplier's inventory and their service capabilities.

The estimated values of the mini substation and the accompanying electrical cable, R400,000 and R500,000 respectively, underscore the significant financial loss incurred. Yet, despite its illegal connection to the energy supplier's network, this makeshift arrangement went undetected for years, the substation itself not registered on any official system.

Law Catches Up

The discovery and subsequent arrest of the hardware store owner mark a significant turn in a case that remained dormant for far too long. The operation to reclaim the stolen goods signals a warning to those engaging in or contemplating similar acts of theft and illegal utility connections. It's a stark reminder of the vigilance of utility providers and the eventual reach of the law.

The installation of such valuable equipment, illicitly acquired, at the back of a store, speaks volumes about the audacity of the act and the lengths individuals might go to bypass legal channels for resource access.