en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base

In the bustling municipality of Tampa, Florida, an unsettling event unfolded at MacDill Air Force Base. A 4-year-old boy with autism was reported missing, triggering an immediate and comprehensive response from the base’s personnel and the surrounding community. The ensuing search operation led to significant travel delays, with individuals attempting to exit the base facing major traffic backup.

Details of the Missing Child

The child, described as having brown hair, was last seen donned in a white long sleeve shirt with black sleeves and shorts of an unknown color. His last known location was the Tuskegee Court area of the base, a fact that galvanized the search operation in that vicinity. The case of this missing child has struck a chord in the hearts of the MacDill community, triggering an outpouring of concern and cooperative efforts.

Instructions from MacDill Personnel

The base personnel, in a bid to ensure the child’s safe recovery, have issued specific instructions to anyone who might encounter the boy. They underscored the need to avoid physical contact, considering the child’s condition of autism. Instead, they have entreated individuals to immediately contact the base defense operations center by calling (813) 828-3323, a move that would hasten the process of ensuring the child’s safe return.

The Child Found Safe

Approximately two hours after the initial report, the 4-year-old was found safe. The sigh of relief among the base personnel and the community was palpable. Nevertheless, the effects of the search operation lingered, with gate delays persisting as the traffic backlog slowly cleared out. This incident, while ending on a positive note, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of constant vigilance and swift response when it comes to the safety of children.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has initiated an inquiry into potential misuse of connected car technologies in abusive relationships. Rosenworcel has contacted nine major automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, and Toyota, seeking detailed information on their plans to safeguard individuals from being stalked or harassed through
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
Florida Woman Accuses Lyft of Negligence Following Sexual Assault by Driver
13 mins ago
Florida Woman Accuses Lyft of Negligence Following Sexual Assault by Driver
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
14 mins ago
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
Pennsylvania Woman Faces Homicide Charges For Toddler's Acetone Poisoning Death
3 mins ago
Pennsylvania Woman Faces Homicide Charges For Toddler's Acetone Poisoning Death
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
6 mins ago
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter's Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing
9 mins ago
Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter's Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing
Latest Headlines
World News
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
2 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
4 mins
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
4 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
5 mins
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
5 mins
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
6 mins
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
7 mins
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
7 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
8 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app