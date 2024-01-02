en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Missing Arkansas Teen Amir Isaiah Ellis Found: A Story of Closure and Justice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Missing Arkansas Teen Amir Isaiah Ellis Found: A Story of Closure and Justice

The yearning search for a missing Arkansas teenager, Amir Isaiah Ellis, reached its tragic denouement as the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory confirmed the identification of the found remains as his. The 16-year-old had been missing since May, leaving his family, friends, and a community in a state of anxious dread.

The Discovery

On December 16, remains were found near Arkansas 7, a discovery that brought both closure and immense sorrow. The confirmation of Amir’s death comes as a painful resolution to a saga that has gripped the local community for months. Amir’s mother, Jessica Ellis, was met with a tempest of emotions upon receiving the news, a bitter blend of relief and inconsolable grief.

Amir’s Army: A Community United

Throughout the search, a group known as “Amir’s Army”, comprising volunteers and law enforcement, dedicated countless hours to finding Amir, braving challenging terrains and weather conditions. Their efforts, while not bringing Amir back, provided an unwavering support to Jessica and became a testament to the power of community spirit. A candlelight vigil was held in November, a poignant attempt at finding peace amidst the uncertainty.

Search for Justice

With the confirmation of Amir’s death, the narrative now shifts towards seeking justice. Three teenagers – Nathaniel Allen Speed and Alexia Tamaara Chambers, both 18, and an unnamed minor – are already in custody, facing felony kidnapping charges related to Amir’s disappearance. Jessica is resolute in her quest for justice, advocating for additional charges in light of the tragic confirmation. If found guilty, the trio could face life imprisonment, a grim prospect that underscores the gravity of their alleged crimes.

The discovery of Amir’s remains brings an end to the agonizing uncertainty that had plagued Jessica Ellis. It is a cruel but profound relief, allowing her to begin the grieving process and make funeral arrangements for her son. While justice is yet to be served, the closure allows her, and the community, to move forward, ensuring that Amir’s life and the circumstances of his tragic end are never forgotten.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Seizure in Person County

By Nitish Verma

Income Tax Department's Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construction and Real Estate Firms

By Dil Bar Irshad

Operation Shanela: New Year's Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on 'G ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on 'G ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Mystery: The Disappearance of Erin Hunnisett

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve Mystery: The Disappearance of Erin Hunnisett
Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year’s Eve in Coventry

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year's Eve in Coventry
Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh
Drug Trafficking Convictions Result in Nine Executions in Iran

By Momen Zellmi

Drug Trafficking Convictions Result in Nine Executions in Iran
Latest Headlines
World News
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
2 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
3 mins
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
3 mins
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
3 mins
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
3 mins
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
3 mins
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
3 mins
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
3 mins
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app