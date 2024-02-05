Missing 22-Year-Old Darius Appiah Found Dead in Fredericksburg Creek

The tranquility of Hazel Run Creek in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was shattered when the body of a missing 22-year-old, Darius Appiah, was discovered on February 4th, 2024. The Fredericksburg Police Department, in cooperation with the Fredericksburg Fire Department, the Rescue Squad, and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, retrieved the body after receiving a report at 10:30 a.m.

Appiah had been reported missing by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on January 25th. His vehicle was discovered in Alum Spring Park shortly after his disappearance, triggering a critically missing adult alert issued by the Virginia State Police. Despite initial search efforts spanning 400 acres, Appiah's whereabouts remained unknown until the grim discovery in Hazel Run Creek.

A Community in Mourning

News of Appiah's death has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department extended their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Appiah. A group of 40 people, including strangers, had joined the family's search efforts, exemplifying the community's spirit of solidarity during such tragic times.

As the investigation deepens, the Fredericksburg Police Department is urging anyone with information related to Appiah's disappearance and death to come forward.