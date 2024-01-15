MISA Pursues Legal Action Against Mozambique Official Over Press Freedom Breach

In an alarming incident in Mozambique, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has sought legal action against the District Director of Education in Nacala, Alexandre Mario, for injuring TV Sucesso reporter Filesmar Agostinho. This incident represents a stark breach of press freedom and is a cause for concern among journalists worldwide.

MISA Advocates for Legal Proceedings

MISA is actively pursuing legal action against Mario for his aggressive actions towards Agostinho, who was covering a protest by teachers over wage issues. The reporter was attempting to interview Mario post a meeting. After an extended wait of five hours, Agostinho was hit by Mario’s car as he tried to pose questions while the Director was leaving. Such an act is not just a blatant disregard for a journalist’s safety but also an assault on the freedom of the press.

Consequences of the Attack

The incident resulted in severe leg injuries for Agostinho and substantial damage to television equipment, with Mario failing to offer assistance. Following the incident, Agostinho sought medical treatment and was advised to rest for 30 days. This event underscores the risks journalists face while exercising their duties and the urgent need for legal protections.

Upholding Press Freedom

MISA condemned Mario’s actions, labeling them a ‘serious attack against freedom of the press.’ The organization indicated their intention to pursue legal measures to hold Mario accountable. They highlighted the importance of press freedom and the right to information as underpinned in the Mozambican constitution, emphasizing that Agostinho’s actions were entirely in line with journalistic principles. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat to press freedom, even in democratic societies.