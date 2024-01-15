en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

MISA Pursues Legal Action Against Mozambique Official Over Press Freedom Breach

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
MISA Pursues Legal Action Against Mozambique Official Over Press Freedom Breach

In an alarming incident in Mozambique, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has sought legal action against the District Director of Education in Nacala, Alexandre Mario, for injuring TV Sucesso reporter Filesmar Agostinho. This incident represents a stark breach of press freedom and is a cause for concern among journalists worldwide.

MISA Advocates for Legal Proceedings

MISA is actively pursuing legal action against Mario for his aggressive actions towards Agostinho, who was covering a protest by teachers over wage issues. The reporter was attempting to interview Mario post a meeting. After an extended wait of five hours, Agostinho was hit by Mario’s car as he tried to pose questions while the Director was leaving. Such an act is not just a blatant disregard for a journalist’s safety but also an assault on the freedom of the press.

Consequences of the Attack

The incident resulted in severe leg injuries for Agostinho and substantial damage to television equipment, with Mario failing to offer assistance. Following the incident, Agostinho sought medical treatment and was advised to rest for 30 days. This event underscores the risks journalists face while exercising their duties and the urgent need for legal protections.

Upholding Press Freedom

MISA condemned Mario’s actions, labeling them a ‘serious attack against freedom of the press.’ The organization indicated their intention to pursue legal measures to hold Mario accountable. They highlighted the importance of press freedom and the right to information as underpinned in the Mozambican constitution, emphasizing that Agostinho’s actions were entirely in line with journalistic principles. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat to press freedom, even in democratic societies.

0
Crime Mozambique
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 seconds ago
Shot Dead on Brooklyn Subway: Second Subway-related Death in Two Months
In a chilling incident that unfolded on a quiet Sunday night, a 34-year-old man’s life was brutally cut short in a fatal shooting on a Manhattan-bound 3 subway train in Brooklyn. The horror unraveled around 8:15 p.m. at the Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College Station nestled in the heart of the Crown Heights neighborhood. Tragic Details
Shot Dead on Brooklyn Subway: Second Subway-related Death in Two Months
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
7 mins ago
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose
11 mins ago
Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
45 seconds ago
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
Inverness Man Pledges Sobriety for Child's Sake: A Journey Towards Redemption
52 seconds ago
Inverness Man Pledges Sobriety for Child's Sake: A Journey Towards Redemption
Horizon Scandal Spawns New Debate Amid Murder Conviction Appeal
3 mins ago
Horizon Scandal Spawns New Debate Amid Murder Conviction Appeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
44 seconds
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
50 seconds
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
54 seconds
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
1 min
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
2 mins
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
2 mins
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
3 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
5 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
5 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app