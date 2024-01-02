en English
Crime

Minor Tribal Girl’s Tragic Death Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh District

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Minor Tribal Girl’s Tragic Death Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh District

In an incident that has sent shockwaves through Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, a 17-year-old tribal girl has tragically lost her life after consuming a poisonous substance. The minor, who was pregnant and unmarried, delivered a stillborn baby before passing away during medical treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

Accusations of Rape

Prior to her demise, the young girl gave a harrowing statement to the police, accusing a 21-year-old man from a neighboring village of sexual assault. This assault, she alleged, led to her unwanted pregnancy. Investigators have identified this man as the prime suspect in the case, based on the victim’s statement, and his frequent phone conversations with her.

Investigation Underway

Local police have registered a case, with charges of rape being levied against the accused. The law enforcement agencies are currently navigating the complex and tragic circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the stillbirth of her child. The case is a stark reminder of the rampant crimes against women, particularly those belonging to vulnerable communities.

A Plea for Justice

In the wake of this tragic incident, there is a strong outcry for justice from the local community and beyond. Advocates for women’s rights and child protection are demanding swift action against the accused and are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure that there are no stones left unturned. The case has shone a light on the urgent need for increased protection for women and girls in India, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

