Minor Charged with First-Degree Murder in Huntington: Community Reacts

In a shocking turn of events, a township in Huntington, West Virginia finds itself grappling with a brutal crime. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Parzella Harris, a 46-year-old woman, marking a somber day in the community.

The Discovery and Arrest

Harris' lifeless body was discovered in a residence on the 1900 block of 18th Street. The Huntington Police Department, acting swiftly, apprehended the minor the day after the body was found. However, the identity and age of the juvenile remain undisclosed, complying with the legal protections accorded to minors.

The Incident and Response

Police Chief Phil Watkins revealed that the police were alerted to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The trigger was reports of what sounded like a woman's scream, an event which was then followed by a significant police presence in the neighborhood. The cause of Harris' death is yet to be disclosed by the police, further deepening the mystery.

The Community Reacts

As the news of the arrest spread, the community resonated with shock and grief. The tragic incident has left the community grappling with the loss and seeking justice. The residents now await the legal proceedings, hoping for closure and justice for Harris.

As the investigation continues, the Huntington community is left to confront the disturbing reality of this incident and its implications on their perception of safety and trust.