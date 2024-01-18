Minor Allegedly Raped by Mother's Live-In Partner in Delhi: A Tale of Courage Amid Tragedy

In a heartbreaking incident that has shaken the residents of north Delhi's Burari area, a 14-year-old girl was reported to have been sexually assaulted by her mother's live-in partner. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Ankit Yadav, a 29-year-old bus driver hailing from Loni, Ghaziabad, is now facing the legal consequences of his heinous actions.

Advertisment

Police Response and Legal Proceedings

The Delhi Police wasted no time in responding to the incident. An FIR was promptly filed at the Burari police station and Yadav was arrested. Charges under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been levied against Yadav, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The assault is said to have occurred on July 23, a day when the victim's mother had been hospitalized, leaving her children unattended at home.

Alleged History of Abuse

Advertisment

The case took a more disturbing turn when it was alleged that Yadav had previously violated the minor on multiple occasions. Using threats as a weapon, he had managed to instill fear and silence his young victim. The courage it must have taken for the survivor to finally break her silence and seek help is a testament to her resilience.

Next Steps and Survivor Support

In the wake of the incident, the Delhi Police ensured that the survivor received immediate medical examination and counselling. Her statement has been recorded under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Yadav has been sent to judicial custody. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by minors in our society, and the immense courage it takes for survivors to seek justice.