Kathryn Jean Deblack, a 39-year-old woman hailing from Hibbing, Minnesota, has been dubbed the "Razz Queen" following her recent sentencing for conducting an illegal lottery on Facebook. In a turn of events that has left many astounded, Deblack pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation, coupled with a hefty $3,000 fine.

Iron Range Razzles: The Unlawful Lottery

Operating under the guise of the Facebook page, "Iron Range Razzles," Deblack enticed approximately 200 participants to buy numbered spots, offering them a chance to win brand new items at a fraction of their market price. The allure of such offerings proved to be a lucrative venture, with Deblack accumulating a significant sum through digital payments.

Proceeds for Charity: A Hollow Promise

Despite Deblack's claims that the proceeds from her operation would be directed towards charitable causes, an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (AGED) unearthed a contrasting reality. The AGED found minimal evidence of significant donations made from the amassed funds, sparking further scrutiny into the Razz Queen's activities.

Continued Defiance under a New Guise

Initially, the AGED approached Deblack's case from an educational perspective following her assertions of donations being made to a military charity. She was cautioned that raffles could only be legally conducted by registered nonprofits. However, in a bold display of defiance, Deblack continued her illegal raffles under a new, hidden Facebook page, even after expressing remorse for her previous actions.

A deeper dive into Deblack's operation revealed a staggering fact: from April 2021 to February 2022, she managed to rake in over $117,000. The charity she professed to support had received only a single donation from her. This revelation served as the tipping point leading to Deblack's plea agreement.

Evading a Potential Jail Sentence

Under the plea agreement, additional charges that were initially leveled against Deblack were dismissed. Moreover, a potential 364-day jail sentence was stayed on the condition that she commits no similar offenses for a year. As the Razz Queen's saga unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching implications of online gambling and the necessity of stringent regulations.