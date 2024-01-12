en English
Crime

Minnesota SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest after Threat to University

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Joseph Mark Rongstad, a 41-year-old resident of Watson, Minnesota, was apprehended after a high-stakes standoff with a SWAT team at his home. The incident was triggered by Rongstad’s alleged online threat against the University of Minnesota, which led to a temporary lockdown of the university’s Twin Cities campus. The university, in response to the threat, issued an early morning alert on Thursday but soon announced that the situation had been defused.

Tense Standoff and Resolution

During the standoff, law enforcement deployed an armored vehicle to break windows at Rongstad’s residence. This tactic was intended to persuade Rongstad to exit his home, which he eventually did, walking backward with his hands raised in surrender. The operation involved the collective efforts of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, West Central SWAT Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Facing Charges and Previous Criminal History

Rongstad was booked on probable cause felony threats of violence, and it is anticipated that formal criminal charges will ensue. This event led to the evacuation of surrounding residents and prompted nearby schools to implement additional security measures. It is worth noting that Rongstad’s arrest is not his first brush with the law. His criminal record includes a recent felony drug conviction and a documented history of mental health issues.

Aftermath and University Response

Following the resolution of the standoff, the University of Minnesota resumed normal operations. The campus maintained a heightened security presence, with extra officers from partnering agencies, to assuage any lingering fears among students and staff. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential threats educational institutions face and the importance of swift and decisive law enforcement action to ensure the safety of all community members.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

