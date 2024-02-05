Minnesota Mother Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Underage Hockey Players

In a shocking incident that has left a community aghast, a Minnesota mother, Allison Schardin, has been arrested and charged with the sexual abuse of two 15-year-old boys. Schardin, who encountered the boys during a staycation at a hotel in Roseville, Minnesota, is accused of engaging in intimate relations with the members of a youth hockey team from Colorado. The incident, which reportedly took place in early January, has sparked outrage and disbelief, particularly as images of Schardin with her own young sons emerged online.

The Incident

The 38-year-old mother allegedly invited the two boys into her hotel room, initiating sexual acts and asking them to perform sexual acts on her. She also reportedly requested the boys to procure condoms to prevent pregnancy. The boys, who were visiting Minnesota for a hockey tournament, reported feeling pressured and uncomfortable. The incident was later reported to authorities by a witness who became aware of the situation.

Aftermath

Following the incident, Schardin allegedly showed up unannounced at one of the boys' hockey games and continued to text them after they returned to Colorado. She was arrested on February 1st and has been charged with third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Schardin, who admitted to the allegations, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Public Reaction

The case has drawn significant attention and shock from the community. Pictures circulating on the internet of Schardin enjoying a hot tub with her two young sons have become a focal point of the public's reaction, with many expressing their disbelief over the situation. A family member of the underage victims expressed shame over Schardin's actions, highlighting the unsettling nature of the case.