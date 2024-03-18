Minnesota Massage Parlor Owner Arrested for Forcing Employee into Prostitution

Authorities in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, have arrested Ying He, a 55-year-old massage parlor owner, after a distressing 911 call from an alleged victim. The call led to a shocking discovery of forced prostitution and abuse within the business premises. This incident sheds light on the darker side of seemingly legitimate businesses exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit.

Distress Call Leads to Arrest

On a fateful day, local law enforcement responded to a 911 distress signal from a woman, leading them to Massage Therapy in Willmar. The immediate use of a language translation app facilitated preliminary communication until a Mandarin translator could assist over the phone. The victim, in a state of visible distress, accused Ying He of physical assault and unwarranted confinement, painting a grim picture of her daily reality since her arrival from California in early March.

Forced Into the Shadows of Prostitution

The victim's narrative reveals a harrowing journey from seeking employment to being ensnared in a web of sexual exploitation. Promises of legitimate massage work quickly dissolved, replaced by the grim reality of being coerced into performing sexual acts for clients. This exploitation was meticulously orchestrated, with Ying He allegedly monitoring every aspect of the victim's life, from her movements within the parlor to the grim duties she was forced to perform, categorized disturbingly into 'small' and 'big' jobs.

Investigation and Evidence

Upon denial of the allegations by Ying He, authorities turned to surveillance footage, which corroborated the victim's account, showing He assaulting the victim. This evidence, combined with the victim's testimony and the physical evidence collected from the scene, including DNA tests and the discovery of sex toys, painted a clear picture of the illicit activities taking place within the massage parlor.

The arrest of Ying He has brought to light the grim reality of exploitation hiding behind the facade of massage therapy. Charged with soliciting an individual to practice prostitution among other misdemeanors, He faces significant prison time if convicted. This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against human trafficking and exploitation, urging communities and law enforcement to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.