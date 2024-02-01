Minnesota Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

In a shocking revelation in Rochester, Minnesota, 60-year-old Thomas Allen Moe has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison after being convicted of child sexual abuse. The court verdict, which was handed down this week, also stipulates that Moe will be on conditional release for life.

Charges and Convictions

Moe was convicted on charges of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. These serious offenses involved two young girls who were subjected to his atrocious acts. The conviction follows a trial held by an Olmsted County jury in November, where Moe was found guilty.

The charges against Moe were first brought to light in July 2018. However, the case took a sinister turn when a second complaint was registered in September 2024, implicating Moe in another instance of second-degree sexual misconduct with a different victim.

Details of the Abuse

The initial case reported Moe sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from December 2017 through July 2018. The abuse didn't stop there. The girl's younger sister, who was only seven at the time, also fell victim to Moe's horrific actions. The crimes took place in their home in Southeast Rochester while the girls' mother was at work.

Moe was apparently allowed into the home under the pretense of helping with childcare. This disturbing abuse of trust has now led to a long prison sentence, and a lifetime of conditional release for Moe.