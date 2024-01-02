en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Minnesota Man Charged with Murder and Child Endangerment After Fatally Shooting Wife

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Minnesota Man Charged with Murder and Child Endangerment After Fatally Shooting Wife

In a gruesome turn of events, 35-year-old Bryan William Demarais of Dassel, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment following the tragic death of his wife, Kayla Demarais, 29. The shocking incident, which unfolded on December 28, 2023, was unfortunately witnessed by the couple’s two children, aged 11 and 8. The children escaped the scene unharmed and have since been placed in protective custody.

The Shooting Incident

According to the county sheriff’s office, Bryan called to report the murder and subsequently surrendered himself to authorities. The autopsy report revealed that Kayla’s death was a result of multiple gunshot wounds, ruling it as a homicide. The criminal complaint paints a chilling picture of the scene, with Bryan admitting to shooting Kayla with a .22-caliber firearm in the presence of their children.

Unraveling the Motive

The trigger for this horrific act was reportedly a heated argument about financial issues and ongoing marital problems. Bryan further claimed that Kayla had an alleged extramarital affair. He also added that he suffers from medical conditions leading to short-term memory loss, which might have played a role in his actions. However, the validity of these claims is yet to be confirmed and evaluated.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Bryan made his first court appearance on March 25, and further details regarding bail conditions have not been made available. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up by a family member of Kayla, aiming to support the family and the affected children during these trying times. Bryan’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 25, which is expected to reveal more details about the case.

The incident has not only shocked the community but also cast a long shadow on the lives of the two innocent children who witnessed this horrendous act. As the case unfolds, it serves as a grim reminder of the deep-seated issues that can escalate into such tragic outcomes, urging us to pay closer attention to mental health and relationship dynamics within our own circles.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Assaults: Fear Grips the Community

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pike County Man Charged with Sexual Abuse, Linked to Unsolved Missing Persons Case

By BNN Correspondents

Red Pickup Truck Incidents Rattle Chesterfield: A Community on Alert

By Nitish Verma

Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tragic Outcome of Unchecked Jealousy: University Student Found Guilty ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Tragic Outcome of Unchecked Jealousy: University Student Found Guilty ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Family’s Home Targeted in Terrifying Shooting Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Family's Home Targeted in Terrifying Shooting Incident
Florida GOP Chairman Under Scrutiny for Alleged Video Voyeurism Amidst Rape Claims

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Florida GOP Chairman Under Scrutiny for Alleged Video Voyeurism Amidst Rape Claims
Baltimore’s Homicides Hit a Decade Low: A Closer Look at the City’s Crime Statistics

By Muhammad Jawad

Baltimore's Homicides Hit a Decade Low: A Closer Look at the City's Crime Statistics
Malaysia’s Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
43 seconds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
44 seconds
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
1 min
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
3 mins
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
3 mins
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
3 mins
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
4 mins
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
4 mins
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
4 mins
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
20 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app