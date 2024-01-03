en English
Crime

Minnesota Family Faces Trial for U.S. Capitol Breach

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Minnesota Family Faces Trial for U.S. Capitol Breach

A quiet family from Lindstrom, Minnesota faces an upcoming trial for a crime that has captured global attention. The Westbury-James clan, now part of the infamous January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach case, are set to have their day in court. It’s an event that has turned their lives into an unexpected legal whirlwind.

A Family on Trial

The family members in question, Robert Westbury, his sons Jonah and Isaac, and son-in-law Aaron James, constitute a third of the defendants from Minnesota in the Capitol breach case. The charges they face vary, with the potential for prison sentences ranging from two to a hefty 20 years.

On that fateful day, the family attended the speech given by then-President Trump before proceeding to the Capitol. According to them, there were no barriers or signs indicating restricted entry. However, their actions that day have resulted in allegations of entering and remaining in a restricted building, among other charges.

Charges and Consequences

What has raised the stakes significantly are the charges faced by Isaac and Aaron. Both men stand accused of civil disorder and assaulting officers while attempting to help a Trump supporter who tragically lost his life during the chaotic event. As a result, they face the possibility of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Aaron, a U.S. Navy veteran, finds himself in the same predicament as Isaac. Robert and Jonah Westbury, on the other hand, could face up to two years in prison on charges including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI Raids and Aftermath

Following the Capitol breach, the Westbury-James household experienced two FBI raids in April and October 2021. Described by Rosemarie Westbury as excessive, the raids involved a SWAT team and drones, leading to the confiscation of the family’s firearms and electronics.

Rosemarie also compared the treatment meted out to them with those charged after the Minneapolis riots, criticizing what she sees as a ‘two-tiered justice system.’ Believing her family did nothing wrong, she remains skeptical of the legal proceedings they now face.

In the wake of these events, a fundraiser has been initiated to support the family’s growing legal expenses as they prepare to refute the charges in their upcoming trial.

Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

