Minneapolis Woman in Custody Over Fatal Shooting in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood

On a chilly Saturday morning, the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis was shattered by a fatal shooting. Kenneth Maurice Johnson, a 40-year-old resident of Wayne, Michigan, was found with a lethal gunshot wound on the 600 block of University Avenue SE.

The incident reportedly followed a physical confrontation at Mr. Santana, a popular late-night deli and convenience store frequented by University of Minnesota students.

Police discovered Johnson in the early hours of Saturday following a report of a shooting. Despite the efforts of first responders, Johnson was pronounced dead upon arrival at HCMC.

The tragedy marked the first homicide of 2024 in the city, casting a somber tone to the beginning of the new year.