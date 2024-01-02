en English
Crime

Minneapolis Woman in Custody Over Fatal Shooting in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
On a chilly Saturday morning, the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis was shattered by a fatal shooting. Kenneth Maurice Johnson, a 40-year-old resident of Wayne, Michigan, was found with a lethal gunshot wound on the 600 block of University Avenue SE.

The incident reportedly followed a physical confrontation at Mr. Santana, a popular late-night deli and convenience store frequented by University of Minnesota students.

Police discovered Johnson in the early hours of Saturday following a report of a shooting. Despite the efforts of first responders, Johnson was pronounced dead upon arrival at HCMC.

The tragedy marked the first homicide of 2024 in the city, casting a somber tone to the beginning of the new year.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

