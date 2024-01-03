en English
Crime

Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Minneapolis Woman Charged with Murder in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Shooting

In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman, Misti Dawn Nelson, is facing charges of second-degree murder after a weekend shooting in the vibrant Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. Known for its bustling residential and commercial life and its proximity to the University of Minnesota, this area is presently reeling under the weight of this violent crime.

Incident at the Deli

The incident unfolded at a local deli, where a heated argument among customers spiraled into a fatal shooting. Nelson allegedly fired her handgun into the crowd, leading to the death of 40-year-old Kenneth Maurice Johnson. Despite having a valid license to carry a handgun, Nelson now stands accused of murder. She voluntarily turned herself in and is currently detained on a $500,000 bail.

A Criminal Past

Adding complexity to the case, Nelson has a criminal record in Minnesota, including charges for animal cruelty in 2018. While she maintains that she acted in self-defense, law enforcement officials are diligently working to piece together the events that led to the tragic incident.

Community Reaction

The unexpected eruption of violence in an otherwise peaceful neighborhood has left the community deeply shaken. Residents are voicing their concerns over safety, with local leaders advocating for heightened security measures. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging witnesses to come forward.

0
Crime Safety United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

