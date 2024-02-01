Minister Wike Declares 'Fire for Fire' Strategy Against Security Challenges in the FCT

In a move signaling a staunch stance against the rampant security crises plaguing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has pronounced a relentless war against criminal activities. Speaking at a public function marking the initiation of construction for the Paikon-Kore Road in Gwagwalada, Wike reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to tackling these issues head-on.

Wike's comments echoed a resolute approach to combat the increasingly alarming insecurity within the FCT. He issued a stern warning to perpetrators of these criminal activities, declaring a 'fire for fire' policy against those threatening the peace and tranquility of the territory.

"We will not relent in our efforts to eradicate criminal activities and ensure security in the nation's capital," Wike proclaimed. He further stressed that there would be no leniency for kidnapping suspects - no bail, no compromise.

A Warning to Criminals

Addressing the criminals directly, Wike ensured that his administration would spare no effort to bring them to justice. "We will take the fight to you, and we will ensure you don't sleep peacefully," he warned, leaving no room for ambiguity about his administration's resolute stance against crime.

Wike's fervent speech also emphasized the government's active engagement in the battle against security challenges. He assured the citizens that the government is fully immersed in the fight and will relentlessly pursue those challenging the peace within the territory. He urged criminals to either repent or be ready to face the severe consequences.

These comments came amidst a brief mention of President Bola Tinubu's pledges to tackle Nigeria's security challenges. This includes addressing jihadist activities, criminal militias, and intercommunal conflicts, highlighting the broader political commitment to security.