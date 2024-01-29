Minimum Wage Increase Across 22 States Amidst Jersey Mike's Manager's Felony Theft Charge

In an unprecedented move for labor rights, 22 states, alongside 43 cities and counties, have initiated minimum wage increases as the new year unfolds, uplifting nearly 10 million workers across diverse job sectors. From the bustling kitchens of major fast-food chains to the quaint corners of small, local businesses, the ripple effect of this change is palpable. However, amidst this positive shift for working-class America, a disconcerting incident has surfaced from Kenosha, Wisconsin, casting a shadow over the celebratory atmosphere.

Manager Charged with Felony Theft

Alexis Ann Gumphrey, a 28-year-old manager at a Jersey Mike's sandwich shop, stands accused of felony theft. The charge stems from an incident in December 2023, where she allegedly siphoned off over $8,000 from the restaurant's funds. Gumphrey, who has been a part of the Jersey Mike's team since 2020, found herself caught in the eye of a storm when the restaurant owner noticed a significant financial discrepancy during a routine review.

Unmade Deposits and Unfulfilled Promises

On closer inspection, the restaurant owner found the missing funds amounting to $8,818.37. Confronted with the evidence, Gumphrey pointed to her residence in Milwaukee, claiming the unmade deposits were stashed away in garbage bags. Despite her assurance, a subsequent search revealed nothing, leaving the funds unaccounted for. Even as Gumphrey denied intentional theft initially, her inability to make restitution and fulfill her promise of making the deposits has led to an arrest warrant being issued in her name.

Concern Over Repercussions

Gumphrey voiced her fears about being branded a thief and the potential consequences of an arrest. The incident has not only disrupted her professional life but also tarnished the restaurant's reputation. While the case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the pitfalls that businesses, big or small, must guard against, even as they navigate through the challenges of minimum wage increases.