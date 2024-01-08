Miner Apprehended with Marijuana Hidden in Pringles Cans
The quiet town of Moruca in the North West District has been rocked by the arrest of a local miner, Randolph Ganesh.
The 35-year-old was apprehended at a police roadblock in Region Seven, caught with 83.3 grams of marijuana hidden cleverly within two innocuous Pringles cans.
The arrest occurred at the 70 km checkpoint, a location known for its meticulous screenings and checks.
Ganesh, unaware of the rigorous scrutiny he would face, was found carrying a haversack with the illegal substance concealed inside. Upon discovery, he was immediately informed of his offense and cautioned by the police.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments