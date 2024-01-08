en English
Crime

Miner Apprehended with Marijuana Hidden in Pringles Cans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Miner Apprehended with Marijuana Hidden in Pringles Cans

The quiet town of Moruca in the North West District has been rocked by the arrest of a local miner, Randolph Ganesh.

The 35-year-old was apprehended at a police roadblock in Region Seven, caught with 83.3 grams of marijuana hidden cleverly within two innocuous Pringles cans.

The arrest occurred at the 70 km checkpoint, a location known for its meticulous screenings and checks.

Ganesh, unaware of the rigorous scrutiny he would face, was found carrying a haversack with the illegal substance concealed inside. Upon discovery, he was immediately informed of his offense and cautioned by the police.

