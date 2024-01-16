Mindspace REIT Donates Rs 2 Crore for Construction of Bharosa Support Centre

Leading real estate investment trust, Mindspace REIT, has made a noteworthy donation of Rs 2 crore to the Cyberabad police. This significant contribution is directed towards the construction of a new facility for the Bharosa support centre in Hyderabad, as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The support centre, a beacon of hope for women and children in distress, is a police-run initiative that provides much-needed assistance for victims of crime.

A Lifeline for the Vulnerable

This upcoming facility, destined to be a sanctuary for those in need, is designed to provide an array of essential services. Specifically, it will offer counselling and legal aid for women who have been tragically impacted by violence in various aspects of their life. The centre's core mission is to offer support and redress for women affected by violence, going above and beyond to ensure their safety and well-being.

Mindspace's Commitment to Community Service

The donation was formalized through a demand draft handed over to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Ramesh Kaza, the Secretary-General of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council. Shrawan Gone, the Chief Operating Officer of K. Raheja Corp, the parent company of Mindspace REIT, highlighted the firm's steadfast dedication to community service. Their focus is not just on building physical structures but also on empowering individuals, particularly women, who form the bedrock of society.

Building a Safer Future

The establishment of the Bharosa centre underscores the importance of creating safe spaces for victims of crime, particularly women and children. By providing aid at a time when they are most vulnerable, the centre will play a critical role in their journey towards healing and recovery. Thanks to the generosity of Mindspace REIT, the Bharosa centre can continue its noble mission of fostering a safer and more inclusive society for all.