en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Standoff

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Standoff

A police officer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was shot and injured while responding to a domestic violence incident in the city’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood. The officer, who is conscious and has been hospitalized, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the event, which unfolded at the intersection of Green Bay and Fairmount avenues. The incident resulted in a significant presence of police and fire crews, as well as roadblocks in the vicinity.

Standoff and Live-streaming

A suspect, whose identity has not been released to the public, was apprehended following a tense standoff with law enforcement. The suspect, who was revealed to have an outstanding warrant from a prior felony case involving evasion of an officer and second-degree reckless endangerment, barricaded himself inside a home with two children. Disturbingly, during the standoff, the suspect live-streamed on Facebook, claiming to be in a “shootout with police,” while the voices of children could be heard in the background.

Law Enforcement Response

The standoff ended with the suspect’s surrender to authorities, thanks to the combined efforts of Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies, Milwaukee firefighters, and police officers. The Milwaukee Fire Department and the Police Department were involved in the response and are preparing for a news conference at the scene.

Implications on Police Transparency

The incident comes at a time where the identities of officers involved in shootings often remain undisclosed. Some police agencies have cited Marsy’s Law to shield officers who use force, leading to debates about the balance between privacy and transparency as required by law. This incident once again highlights the importance of maintaining this delicate balance, especially in the face of growing demands for police accountability and transparency.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Tragic Shooting at Maryland Senior Housing Complex Claims Two Lives

By Hadeel Hashem

Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft

By Ebenezer Mensah

Insurance Scam Unraveled: Gym Trainer Arrested for Plot to Fake His Own Death

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug ...
@Africa · 59 seconds
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Perry Township Man Charged with Murder

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Perry Township Man Charged with Murder
Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash

By Nimrah Khatoon

Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash
Pueblo Records First Homicide of 2024 Amidst Rising Crime Rates

By Mazhar Abbas

Pueblo Records First Homicide of 2024 Amidst Rising Crime Rates
Marc Webley: A Gangland Figure’s Haunting Premonition of His Own Demise

By Waqas Arain

Marc Webley: A Gangland Figure's Haunting Premonition of His Own Demise
Latest Headlines
World News
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
24 seconds
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
24 seconds
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
25 seconds
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
40 seconds
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position
42 seconds
Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges
48 seconds
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
1 min
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
3 mins
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
Jaguars and Titans Prepare for Decisive Showdown in the AFC South
3 mins
Jaguars and Titans Prepare for Decisive Showdown in the AFC South
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app