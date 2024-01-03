en English
Crime

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

The new year has ushered in a wave of violence in Milwaukee, as city police grapple with a fatal shooting and an officer-involved shooting incident. A 25-year-old individual was killed in the city’s first reported homicide of the year, an incident that has left authorities seeking help from the public to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

A Bloody Opening

The deadly incident took place near Silver Springs and Sherman, around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3. The victim fell prey to a fatal gunshot wound, and despite the quick response from law enforcement, was declared dead at the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has yet to reveal any information about the circumstances leading to the shooting, fueling a growing sense of unease and uncertainty.

Call for Citizen Involvement

Currently, the search for the unknown suspect(s) continues, with the MPD actively seeking any information that could lead to their identification and apprehension. A direct line has been provided for those willing to share valuable information, and arrangements have been made for anonymous tips to be given through Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips online service.

Further Violence in Milwaukee

In a separate incident, a Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded during a standoff with a suspect who barricaded themselves with four children. The suspect has since surrendered, and the children have been safely released. The officer is currently being treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound. The events highlight a troubling start to the year for the city, which is grappling with the echoes of violence from the previous year.

Crime Law United States
