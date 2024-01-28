Milton Man, William Apholz, Arrested on Contempt and Trespass Charges

William R. Apholz, a 41-year-old man from Milton, has been arrested in connection to a case involving trespassing and violation of a protection order. The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Saratoga County Sheriff's office, which led to Apholz's subsequent charge of first-degree criminal contempt.

Apholz was found in close proximity to an individual who had an order of protection against him, leading to the contempt charge. The first-degree criminal contempt charge is a serious allegation, typically levied when an individual knowingly violates a court order. In Apholz's case, the order in question was one of protection, intended to prevent contact between two parties.

Unrelated Warrant and Previous Allegations

In addition to the contempt charge, Apholz was also wanted on an unrelated warrant. This warrant was due to Apholz's failure to appear in court for previous charges. These charges included criminal possession of a controlled substance and the criminal use of drug paraphernalia, demonstrating a history of problematic behavior.

Apholz was arraigned at the Milton Town Court following his arrest. After the arraignment, he was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. As of now, Apholz is being held without bail, awaiting further legal proceedings. The severity of the charges against him, particularly the first-degree criminal contempt, could potentially lead to significant legal consequences.