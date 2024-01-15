Million Peso Drug Busts in Bacolod City: 3 Arrested, Illegal Drugs Seized

In a significant crackdown on Bacolod City’s drug trade, authorities apprehended three individuals in two separate buy-bust operations. The operations led to the seizure of illegal drugs, primarily suspected shabu (methamphetamine), valued over 1.6 million pesos.

Major Bust at Purok Magnolia

The largest haul took place at Purok Magnolia, Barangay 7, where police arrested a couple, Rhodora Madrileño and Romel Alfar, confiscating 206 grams of suspected shabu. The seized substance is estimated to be worth approximately P1,400,800. The couple, who had been under surveillance for over two months, has been identified as high-value targets due to their alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Alfar, a cargo driver by profession, was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, leading to additional charges.

Repeat Offender Apprehended at Purok Kabugwason

In a separate operation at Purok Kabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan, Marecel Mendoza was arrested. Mendoza had in her possession 33 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P224,400. Notably, this is not Mendoza’s first brush with the law. The suspect, who was released from jail in September of the previous year, has been arrested for drug offenses three times in the past.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The suspects are currently held at Bacolod City Police Station 2. The seized items, including suspected shabu and the firearm found with Alfar, have been sent to the PNP Crime Laboratory for examination. Drug charges have been filed against all the individuals involved, with Alfar facing additional charges for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.