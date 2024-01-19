Milford Man Charged with New Home Construction Fraud in Delaware

Delaware State Police have brought to justice 36-year-old Milford resident, Steven Rowan, under charges of construction fraud. The owner of Sussex Building LLC, Rowan was contracted in January 2022 by an elderly couple from Virginia, aged 71 and 79, to construct their new home in the Milton area. A significant sum of money was transferred as upfront payment for the project. However, despite the passage of time and the exchange of funds, the construction site remained barren, the contract unfulfilled, and the couple's advance payment unredeemed.

Unfulfilled Promises and a Broken Trust

The couple had put their trust and a hefty chunk of their savings into Rowan's hands, dreaming of a new home. Yet, their dreams were shattered when the promised work was never initiated. This led to an investigation by the Delaware State Police, who subsequently issued warrants for Rowan's arrest.

Surrender and Charges

Upon the issuance of warrants, Rowan surrendered himself at Troop 4. He faced the charges leveled against him, which included theft over $100,000, new home construction fraud by false pretense over $100,000, and engaging in a contract business without obtaining or maintaining a license. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $120,100 unsecured bond.

A Call for Other Victims

In the wake of this case, the Delaware State Police have made a public appeal. They urge any other potential victims of similar frauds to step forward and make contact with the Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit or Delaware Crime Stoppers. This case serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for potential homeowners to ensure they are dealing with licensed and reliable contractors, thereby safeguarding their hard-earned money.