Miley Cyrus’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again Amidst Career High

In a recent unsettling development, pop icon Miley Cyrus continues to be subjected to a string of incidents involving an alleged stalker, culminating in an arrest.

The individual in question, 52-year-old Alexander Karddalian, was detained after he appeared at Cyrus’s Los Angeles residence, bearing a stuffed toy. The arrest comes five months following the enforcement of a restraining order against Karddalian.

The obsession of Karddalian towards Cyrus is not a recent occurrence. The pattern dates back to 2018, with Karddalian’s actions demonstrating an unhealthy fixation on the singer.

His actions escalated to the point of sending sexually explicit letters, leading to his initial arrest in December 2022.

Following his release from San Quentin State Prison in August 2023, Karddalian promptly returned to Cyrus’s property, resulting in the imposition of the restraining order.