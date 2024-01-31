Migrant Assault on NYPD Officers in Times Square: Suspects Released Without Bail

On a bustling Saturday evening in the heart of New York City, a group of migrants descended into chaos near Times Square, culminating in a shocking assault on two police officers. The attack, captured on video, unfolded as the officers were attempting to arrest one individual amidst a disorderly group. The officers were subjected to a barrage of kicks and punches but endured only minor injuries.

Swift Apprehension of Suspects

Shortly after the attack, two suspects, Yorman Reveron and Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, were swiftly arrested. This was followed by the detention of Kelvin Servat Arocha and Wilson Juarez. A fifth suspect, Jhoan Boada, was also apprehended. Despite being charged with grave offenses, the first four suspects were stunningly released without bail mere hours later.

The NYPD's Outrage and Criticism

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell condemned the attack, expressing outrage over the release of the suspects. Chell suggested they should be held accountable at Rikers Island. Echoing this sentiment was Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, who characterized attacks on police officers as an alarming epidemic. He attributed this trend to a 'revolving door' in the justice system, which he believes exacerbates the issue due to a lack of consequences.

City Leaders Express Frustration

The incident sparked criticism from city leaders grappling with an influx of migrants from Texas. Staten Island Borough President Vito Fosella vented his frustration over the release of the migrants without consequences, especially after they had attacked law enforcement officers. Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office emphasized the importance of the ongoing investigation to conclusively identify each defendant and their roles in the incident, thereby ensuring justice is served.