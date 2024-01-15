en English
Crime

Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion

In a chilling incident in Migori, an unsuspecting family was subjected to an unimaginable ordeal under the cover of darkness. Area Assistant Chief Emma Wanga detailed the terrifying sequence of events, where three masked invaders disrupted the tranquillity of a family home, leading to the abduction of a woman and the sexual assault of her daughter. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an intense search operation by the authorities.

Ordeal in the Night

As reported by Assistant Chief Wanga, the trio brazenly stormed into the residence. Two of the assailants whisked away the mother, while the third intruder turned his attention towards the young girl. After subjecting her to a horrendous sexual assault, he left to rejoin his accomplices, leaving the terrified girl behind. The incident took place while the victim’s father was away in Siaya County for work, making the circumstances even more distressing.

A Community in Shock

The harrowing ordeal has left the community in shock. The morning after the incident, the traumatized girl mustered the courage to report the crime, despite being threatened with death. Her courage has ignited a wave of support from the community, with many rallying behind her and voicing their outrage over the incident.

Search for the Abducted

The police have launched an extensive search to locate the abducted woman, who remains missing. The girl has received medical assistance following the assault. The authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation. The urgency to apprehend the culprits and rescue the abducted woman is palpable, as the incident has stirred fear and concern amongst the locals.

As the police intensify their search, and the community rallies in support of the victims, one can only hope that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice and the missing woman is found safe.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

