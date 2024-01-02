Midlands Student Assault: A Battle for Justice Amid Slow Legal Proceedings

The serene tranquility of a young student’s walk home from Dent Middle School in Midlands, shattered by an unexpected assault. A 12-year-old girl, the victim, fell prey to a series of heartless attacks by her classmates. The attack, a culmination of escalating incidents involving a male classmate, occurred in broad daylight near a closed Chick-Fil-A on Decker Boulevard. Earlier, this classmate had taken possession of her charger and glasses, damaging them. The assault escalated to an alarming level, leaving the student with scrapes, scratches, a swollen head, and a traumatic brain injury.

Police Intervention and Legal Proceedings

The local police classified the incident as ‘aggravated assault,’ leading to the charging of five youths under the ‘assault by mob’ category. However, the victim’s mother, Latasha Hicks, voiced her frustration over the slow pace of the legal process. She also expressed concerns over the response—or lack thereof—of the school authorities to this incident.

School District’s Inaction and Criticism

The school district, Richland 2, adopted an aloof stance claiming the incident fell under law enforcement jurisdiction as it occurred off school property. However, Hicks and her lawyer, James Brogdon, vehemently disagreed with this standpoint. They argue that the school should shoulder some responsibility for the safety of its students, even outside its premises.

Victim’s Return to School and Continuing Trauma

After the incident, the victim returned to school only to face an even more distressing situation—sharing a class with one of her attackers. The legal outcome for the five charged classmates hangs in the balance, with alternatives like the Youth Advocate Program being considered. Despite the ongoing legal tussle, Hicks is steadfast in her quest for justice, hoping to teach the attackers a stern lesson about the gravity of their actions.