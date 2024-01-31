Midland Police and Crime Stoppers Appeal for Public Assistance in Porch Theft Case

Midland, a city known for its tranquil neighborhoods, was witness to a jarring act of theft on January 27th. The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are now seeking the public's assistance to identify a male suspect involved in the incident. The suspect, whose audacious act was captured on video, was seen stealing four packages from the front porch of an unsuspecting victim.

Identifying the Suspect

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was seen departing the scene in a Black Chevy SUV. The Police have provided a detailed description of him based on the video footage. He was seen wearing a blue/white baseball hat, typifying a casual look. Further, he donned a blue Under Armor t-shirt, blue jeans, and black/white tennis shoes. Concealing his identity behind a surgical-style mask, the suspect successfully evaded immediate detection.

A Reward for Justice

In a bid to expedite the process and bring the perpetrator to justice, Midland Crime Stoppers has announced a cash reward. This reward will be granted to the first tip that directly leads to an arrest or the closure of the case. The move underscores the seriousness of the crime and the commitment of the authorities to ensure justice for the victim.

Seeking Public Assistance

The public has been urged to play an active role in this investigation. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is encouraged to come forward and contact Midland Crime Stoppers. They can do so anonymously by phone at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. All tips should reference case number 240129011. In a show of utmost respect for the anonymity of the informers, the callers' identities will be kept confidential.