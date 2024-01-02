Middlesbrough Community Shaken by the Tragic Death of Ian Coleman

On the somber morning of December 30, 2023, Middlesbrough woke up to a chilling incident: the tragic and untimely death of Ian Coleman. Known for his quiet demeanour and dedication to work, Coleman was a respected member of the community.

His sudden demise outside the William Hill betting shop on Acklam Road in Whinney Banks, has sent shockwaves through the town, leaving residents grappling with a sense of profound loss and a myriad of unanswered questions.

Investigation Underway

The local authorities have been zealously investigating the circumstances surrounding Coleman’s passing.

The aim is to shed light on the incident that took place in the early hours of the morning, and offer some semblance of closure to Coleman’s grieving family and friends. The Cleveland Police Department has been at the forefront, gathering evidence and providing regular updates to the public.

A post mortem examination is scheduled, which is expected to provide valuable insights into the cause of Coleman’s death.