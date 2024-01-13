Middle Village Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Queens Carjacking

In a tragic turn of events, Kenny Panama, a 36-year-old resident of Middle Village, has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal carjacking incident that transpired in Jackson Heights, Queens, this past November. Panama now faces a litany of charges, encompassing murder, robbery, assault, criminal mischief, among others.

Chilling Crime Scene

The victim, Mauro Chimbay, a 43-year-old father of two and a diligent restaurant worker, originally hailed from Ecuador. Chimbay’s life was abruptly cut short when he was engaged in a friendly game of volleyball at a local park. A thief targeted his white Toyota Highlander SUV parked nearby, tripping the vehicle’s alarm as he forced entry into it. The criminal smashed a window and made away with an item from the back seat, setting the scene for the dreadful events that would follow.

A Brave Attempt, A Fatal Outcome

In a courageous bid to halt the theft, Chimbay leapt onto the hood of the thief’s getaway vehicle, a BMW. The desperate act did not deter the thief who continued to speed away, flinging Chimbay off the car. The brave father bore the brunt of the impact, suffering severe head trauma that ultimately claimed his life.

The Police Investigation and Arrest

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed Panama’s arrest, stating that he was apprehended without any incident. However, the police have yet to disclose Panama’s specific role in the crime. As the investigation continues, many questions remain unanswered, leaving room for speculation and further development.

Chimbay, a dedicated family man, migrated to the United States along with his family in 1995. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. Marjorie Monserrate, Chimbay’s bereaved wife, has made a heartfelt plea for justice following her husband’s untimely death.