en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Middle Village Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Queens Carjacking

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Middle Village Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Queens Carjacking

In a tragic turn of events, Kenny Panama, a 36-year-old resident of Middle Village, has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal carjacking incident that transpired in Jackson Heights, Queens, this past November. Panama now faces a litany of charges, encompassing murder, robbery, assault, criminal mischief, among others.

Chilling Crime Scene

The victim, Mauro Chimbay, a 43-year-old father of two and a diligent restaurant worker, originally hailed from Ecuador. Chimbay’s life was abruptly cut short when he was engaged in a friendly game of volleyball at a local park. A thief targeted his white Toyota Highlander SUV parked nearby, tripping the vehicle’s alarm as he forced entry into it. The criminal smashed a window and made away with an item from the back seat, setting the scene for the dreadful events that would follow.

A Brave Attempt, A Fatal Outcome

In a courageous bid to halt the theft, Chimbay leapt onto the hood of the thief’s getaway vehicle, a BMW. The desperate act did not deter the thief who continued to speed away, flinging Chimbay off the car. The brave father bore the brunt of the impact, suffering severe head trauma that ultimately claimed his life.

The Police Investigation and Arrest

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed Panama’s arrest, stating that he was apprehended without any incident. However, the police have yet to disclose Panama’s specific role in the crime. As the investigation continues, many questions remain unanswered, leaving room for speculation and further development.

Chimbay, a dedicated family man, migrated to the United States along with his family in 1995. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. Marjorie Monserrate, Chimbay’s bereaved wife, has made a heartfelt plea for justice following her husband’s untimely death.

0
Crime Ecuador United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
In the tranquility of Barbados, Brownes Beach has been thrust into the spotlight. The discovery of a body has punctured the usual calm, prompting a police investigation. Identified as 26-year-old Jamal Franklyn, a resident of the area, the young man’s demise has sent shockwaves throughout the community. A Mystery Unfolds The body’s discovery likely marks
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt
11 mins ago
Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
11 mins ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
7 mins ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
9 mins ago
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
10 mins ago
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
1 min
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
1 min
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
4 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
5 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
9 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
9 mins
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
9 mins
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
10 mins
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
10 mins
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app