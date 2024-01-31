Middle School Wrestling Coach Detained for Alleged Misconduct with Student

In a startling development, Greenwood Middle School wrestling coach, Elijah Ross, has been apprehended for allegedly sending explicit photographs to a female student. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Greenwood community in Indiana, was confirmed by Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

Arrest Details

The arrest took place within the premises of the school on Tuesday. Ross, a 22-year-old resident of Greenwood, was subsequently booked into Johnson County Jail on undisclosed charges. Despite the location of the arrest, the police have been careful to clarify that this doesn't necessarily mean the alleged offense took place at the school.

Bond and Release

Ross managed to post a $500 cash bond and was released, a fact corroborated by Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. His release, however, does not signify the conclusion of the investigation or the formal end of the case.

Case Developments

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner has announced that the evidence and details regarding the case against Ross are set to be released publicly. This information will be disseminated in the form of official paperwork, expected to be released in the upcoming week. As the case unfolds, the community and concerned parties are keenly awaiting these details to shed light on the alleged misconduct by the middle school wrestling coach.

The Greenwood Community School Corporation swiftly terminated Ross, referring to him as a 'lay coach'. As of now, the authorities have not provided any further details about the incident or the investigation.